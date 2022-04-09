Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Suspect dead, victim safe following Cherokee County hostage situation

Law enforcement vehicles and ambulances are parked on either side of State Highway 84 in...
Law enforcement vehicles and ambulances are parked on either side of State Highway 84 in Cherokee near the scene of an ongoing hostage situation. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By Gary Bass and Julian Esparza
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 9, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A day after it began, a hostage situation in Cherokee County is over.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is deceased and the victim is safe.

It’s unclear how the hostage situation came to an end.

It began Friday night along Highway 84 when a man barricaded himself in a mobile home with at least one female hostage.

Throughout the day on Saturday, negotiators were able to talk with the suspect, Sheriff Brent Dickson said.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers will remain on scene for further investigation.

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said law enforcement officers have been at the scene since late Friday night.

Pictured are two Texas Department of Public Safety negotiators at the scene of an ongoing...
Pictured are two Texas Department of Public Safety negotiators at the scene of an ongoing hostage situation in Cherokee County. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina County commissioners to consider disciplinary action against Lufkin attorney
Angelina County commissioners to consider disciplinary action against Lufkin attorney
Pictured is the man Crockett police detectives would like to question regarding thefts that...
Crockett police asking for public’s help in finding person of interest in thefts
Source: KLTV Staff
Strong to severe storms possible Monday through Wednesday next week
“She was actually terrified of him, scared to death, and she kept saying ‘I got to leave this...
Family of Athens woman killed by boyfriend share story of abuse, encourage others to leave

Latest News

Sunday Morning Forecast 4-10-22
Strong to severe storms possible for first half of next week
Source: KLTV Staff
Sheriff says fatal Cherokee County hostage situation started with kidnapping
Sunday Morning Forecast 4-10-22
Sunday Morning Forecast
Thousands attend annual SFA Native Plant Center’s Garden Gala Day plant sale
Source: SFA Athletics
SFA bowling team advances to NCAA Nationals