Suspect dead, victim safe following Cherokee County hostage situation

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A day after it began, a hostage situation in Cherokee County is over.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is deceased and the victim is safe.

It’s unclear how the hostage situation came to an end.

It began Friday night along Highway 84 when a man barricaded himself in a mobile home with at least one female hostage.

Throughout the day on Saturday, negotiators were able to talk with the suspect, Sheriff Brent Dickson said.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers will remain on scene for further investigation.

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said law enforcement officers have been at the scene since late Friday night.

