Crockett police asking for public’s help in finding person of interest in thefts

Pictured is the man Crockett police detectives would like to question regarding thefts that occurred at a local business.
Pictured is the man Crockett police detectives would like to question regarding thefts that occurred at a local business. (Source: Crockett Police Department Facebook page)(Crockett Police Department Facebook page))
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KLTV) - The Crockett Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in multiple thefts that have occurred at a local business.

According to a post on the Crockett Police Department Facebook page, the man is wanted for questioning in reference to the thefts. The man in the pictures is bald and has a gray mustache and goatee, and he has tattoos on his neck and arms.

The Crockett Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the person in these pictures. He is...

Posted by Crockett Texas Police Department on Saturday, April 9, 2022

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crockett Police Department at (936)-544-2862 or crockettpd@crocketttexas.org,” the Facebook post stated.

