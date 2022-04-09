Family of Athens woman killed by boyfriend share story of abuse, encourage others to leave

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -After having lost a loved one, an East Texas family says they pushed through many sleepless nights, knowing that their daughter’s murderer was someone they knew.

On February 22, 2020, Ashley Koonce was shot ten times by her then-boyfriend, Dameon Tarrel Williams, in front of her mother’s home.

Williams was recently found guilty of murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison last week.

“It’s been almost like a breath of fresh air,” says Derek Koonce.

Ashley Koonce’s brother, Derek, says he finally feels at peace.

Angela Hill, Ashley’s mother, says Ashley knew he was going to kill her and was attempting to run away from Williams around the time of her death.

“She was actually terrified of him, scared to death, and she kept saying ‘I got to leave this state, he is going to find me. I’ve got to go somewhere where he can’t find me, he is going to kill my kids ... he is coming after us,’” said Hill.

Angela Hill Mourns daughter (Sariah Bonds)

Hill says he hunted her down and waited until all her family left the house to kill her.

Dameon Williams had bought Ashley a gun prior to killing her. His motive for doing this remains a mystery.

“He studied up and if he bought her a gun he could claim self-defense,” the family says.

Ashley had three children, Kynlee Hudson, 10, Dameon Williams Jr., 8, and Kashton Koonce, 5. Two of the three children were outside playing and witnessed their mother’s murder.

“Kashton was only three, and he’s five now, and I tell him how beautiful and wonderful Heaven is and he tells me every day how he wants to go there every day to see his mom.”

But she tells him it’s not his time yet.

Kashton Koonce tells us what he misses the most about his mother.

“Her jokes and what she did,” Kashton said.

Kashton’s brother Dameon Williams Jr. is missing his mother as well

“(He said) ‘I don’t remember what my mom looks like anymore,’ and I told him he had a wall full of pictures of her, and he says, ‘but that’s not her, Meme,’” said Hill.

Hill says she will forever be a voice for her daughter and against domestic violence abuse.

“First time you see bruises you investigate. you question, you talk to them and let them know that love does not hurt,” Hill says.

The Koonce family says they don’t feel hate towards Dameon Williams because they don’t wish to be anything like him.

