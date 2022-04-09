Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches County issues 90-day burn ban

The Nacogdoches County Commissioners Court has issued a burn ban that will last 90 days, unless conditions change and they or the county judge terminate it earlier.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Commissioners Court has issued a burn ban that will last 90 days, unless conditions change and they or the county judge terminate it earlier.

The order does not prohibit the use of outdoor cooking devices that are equipped with a closeable lid.

The order does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized for TCEQ for firefighter training, public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations, or planting or harvesting agricultural crops, or burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

