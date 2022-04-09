Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Not as much wind is expected on Saturday, but it will still be on the breezy side with southwesterly winds at 10-18, gusts near 20-22 mph. More wind on Sunday out of the SSW at 20-25 mph with gusts 30-35 mph or more. As we head into the early portion of next week, chances for showers and a few thundershowers are possible late on Monday, then increasing chances for strong to severe storms exists Tuesday during the PM hours and again on Wednesday during the same general time period. The Storm Prediction Center has East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK (15% chance of significant severe weather) for thunderstorms starting late on Monday and continuing through late Wednesday. Strong thunderstorm winds of 60 mph, some pockets of large hail, some flash flooding concerns as well as a few isolated tornadoes. It is still several days away to pinpoint actual times of these storms’ arrival, so please stay with us and we will do our best to update you when the event gets closer. We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front passes through East Texas late on Wednesday, which is where we could have the strongest storms, but as it leaves the area, it will take the storms with it. Improving weather is expected on Thursday and Friday of next week. A few showers are possible, but only a few. have a great weekend. Please stay with us for the latest info on next week’s storm potential.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.