Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Sunday will be warm and breezy as we start off in the mild middle to upper 50s before warming into the lower to middle 80s in the afternoon. Isolated showers and potentially a stray thundershower will be possible later in the evening as an upper-level disturbance attempts to track over East Texas. The weather pattern in East Texas will become quite active over the first half of next week as three separate rounds of strong to severe storms will be possible. Beginning with Monday, portions of East Texas are included in a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for ISOLATED afternoon/evening storms. Overall coverage of these potential storms will not be great, but a couple supercells will try to form late in the afternoon within our northwestern counties and could develop damaging winds and hail up to the size of golf balls, with a low-end chance for an isolated tornado. It is worth mentioning that if the cap holds on Monday, then most, if not all, of East Texas won’t see much of anything, but it is still important to be ready if these storms are able to develop. Tuesday will start off quiet, but a dry line and upper-level disturbance will aid in developing scattered showers and strong to severe storms beginning in the late afternoon and could last until 1 AM or 2 AM Wednesday which is why most of the area is once again under a Slight Risk. Damaging winds, quarter-half dollar sized hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible within this event, as well as the potential for flash flooding in some low lying, poor drainage areas. Our last shot at storms will be on Wednesday as a cold front/dry line combo will allow for another line of strong to severe storms to develop in the early afternoon hours. Main threats for this last round of severe weather will likely be straight-line winds and quarter sized hail, but a spin-up tornado embedded in the line will be possible at times, as well as another chance at isolated flash flooding depending on where the heaviest of the rainfall tracks. Another important note for Wednesday is that our northeastern counties have been upgraded to an Enhanced (Level 3/5) Risk as some discreet supercells may be able to form, which would carry a slightly greater tornado threat. Thursday we are granted a quiet and mostly dry day before a few spotty showers try to move in on Friday.

