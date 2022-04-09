SFA bowling team advances to NCAA Nationals

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin State University Bowling team won the Arlington Regional Championship match on Saturday and will now be one of four programs to advance to the NCAA Nationals in Columbus, Ohio from April 15 to 16.

SFA defeated Sam Houston, North Carolina A&T, and Louisiana Tech over the past two days to win the event.

The Ladyjacks will now set their eyes on winning their third national championship. They won it all in 2016 and 2019.

