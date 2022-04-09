Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

SFA bowling team advances to NCAA Nationals

By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin State University Bowling team won the Arlington Regional Championship match on Saturday and will now be one of four programs to advance to the NCAA Nationals in Columbus, Ohio from April 15 to 16.

SFA defeated Sam Houston, North Carolina A&T, and Louisiana Tech over the past two days to win the event.

The Ladyjacks will now set their eyes on winning their third national championship. They won it all in 2016 and 2019.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement vehicles and ambulances are parked on either side of State Highway 84 in...
Suspect dead, victim safe following Cherokee County hostage situation
Angelina County commissioners to consider disciplinary action against Lufkin attorney
Angelina County commissioners to consider disciplinary action against Lufkin attorney
Pictured is the man Crockett police detectives would like to question regarding thefts that...
Crockett police asking for public’s help in finding person of interest in thefts
Source: KLTV Staff
Strong to severe storms possible Monday through Wednesday next week
“She was actually terrified of him, scared to death, and she kept saying ‘I got to leave this...
Family of Athens woman killed by boyfriend share story of abuse, encourage others to leave

Latest News

Sunday Morning Forecast 4-10-22
Strong to severe storms possible for first half of next week
Source: KLTV Staff
Sheriff says fatal Cherokee County hostage situation started with kidnapping
Sunday Morning Forecast 4-10-22
Sunday Morning Forecast
Thousands attend annual SFA Native Plant Center’s Garden Gala Day plant sale