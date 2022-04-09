Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Strong to severe storms possible Monday through Wednesday next week

First Alert Weather Days remain in effect for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week.

The weather pattern in East Texas will become quite active over the first half of next week as three separate rounds of strong to severe storms will be possible. Beginning with Monday, portions of East Texas are included in a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for ISOLATED afternoon/evening storms. Overall coverage of these potential storms will not be great, but a couple of supercells will try to form late in the afternoon within our northwestern counties and could develop damaging winds and hail up to the size of golf balls, with a low-end chance for an isolated tornado.

It is worth mentioning that if the cap holds on Monday, then most, if not all, of East Texas won’t see much of anything, but it is still important to be ready if these storms are able to develop. Tuesday will start off quiet, but a dry line and upper-level disturbance will aid in developing scattered showers and strong to severe storms beginning in the late afternoon and could last until 1 or 2 a.m. Wednesday, which is why most of the area is once again under a Slight Risk.

Damaging winds, quarter- to half-dollar-sized hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible during this event, as well as the potential for flash flooding in some low-lying, poor drainage areas. Our last shot at storms will be on Wednesday as a cold front/dry line combo will allow for another line of strong to severe storms to develop in the early afternoon hours.

The main threats for this last round of severe weather will likely be straight-line winds and quarter-sized hail, but a spin-up tornado embedded in the line will be possible at times, as well as another chance at isolated flash flooding depending on where the heaviest of the rainfall tracks. Another important note for Wednesday is that our northeastern counties have been upgraded to an Enhanced (Level 3/5) Risk as some discreet supercells may be able to form, which would carry a slightly greater tornado threat.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

