Strong to severe storms possible for first half of next week

An update on Sunday's forecast the First Alert Weather Days ahead.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday due to the possibility of strong to severe storms. For each of these days, the Storm Prediction Center has portions of East Texas in either Slight (2/5) or Enhanced (3/5) Risks for severe weather.

Monday’s storm chances are low, but any storms that are able to form in the afternoon/evening will have the potential to be strong to severe. As I mentioned yesterday, most of us will not see severe weather, but we’ve issued the First Alert Weather Day because some could see a strong to severe storm.

The “better” chance for stronger to severe storms across the area will be Tuesday and Wednesday. Strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon, and again on Wednesday, with all severe weather threats possible. Each day will have damaging wind, hail, tornado, and flooding threats to varying degree. Beyond the first half of the week, we should see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

