Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Another gorgeous East Texas day
Mostly sunny skies to start the day, with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the 80s, another gorgeous day.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies to start the day, with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the 80s, another gorgeous East Texas day. A Wind Advisory is also in effect today as we’ll see sustained winds of 20-30 mph with gusts to near 40 mph. Due to the winds and dryness, there is a Very High fire danger today.

This evening, we’ll say after 6/7 PM, there is a chance for a stray shower or two in northern areas. Severe weather is not expected for tonight. That said, First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday due to the possibility of strong to severe storms. For each of these days, the Storm Prediction Center has portions of East Texas in either Slight (2/5) or Enhanced (3/5) Risks for severe weather. Monday’s storm chances are low, but any storms that are able to form in the afternoon/evening will have the potential to be strong to severe. As I mentioned yesterday, most of us will not see severe weather, but we’ve issued the First Alert Weather Day because some could see a strong to severe storm. The “better” chance for stronger to severe storms across the area will be Tuesday and Wednesday. Strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon, and again on Wednesday, with all severe weather threats possible. Each day will have a damaging wind, hail, tornado, and flooding threat to a varying degree.

Beyond the first half of the week, a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. There continues to be a chance for rain for Friday into next weekend (Easter weekend). Have a great Palm Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement vehicles and ambulances are parked on either side of State Highway 84 in...
Suspect dead, victim safe following Cherokee County hostage situation
Angelina County commissioners to consider disciplinary action against Lufkin attorney
Angelina County commissioners to consider disciplinary action against Lufkin attorney
Pictured is the man Crockett police detectives would like to question regarding thefts that...
Crockett police asking for public’s help in finding person of interest in thefts
Source: KLTV Staff
Strong to severe storms possible Monday through Wednesday next week
“She was actually terrified of him, scared to death, and she kept saying ‘I got to leave this...
Family of Athens woman killed by boyfriend share story of abuse, encourage others to leave

Latest News

Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 4-10-22
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Source: KLTV Staff
Strong to severe storms possible Monday through Wednesday next week
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips