Cancer survivor, mountain climber Sean Swarner to share life story at Tyler luncheon

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sean Swarner, a two-time cancer survivor and climber of the world’s seven tallest mountains, will be the keynote speaker 20th annual Climbing Higher Luncheon April 19th at the Green Acres Cross Walk Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. He joined East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea Monday morning to shed some light on his life and the luncheon.

Source: KLTV Staff
