Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office releases name of Whitehouse man who kidnapped hostage

Pictured are two Texas Department of Public Safety negotiators at the scene of an ongoing...
Pictured are two Texas Department of Public Safety negotiators at the scene of an ongoing hostage situation in Cherokee County. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who is said to have kidnapped a Jacksonville woman before holding her hostage.

According to a report by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Coe, 44, of Whitehouse, on Thursday kidnapped a 27-year-old Jacksonville woman before holding her against her will in his residence on State Highway 84 in Cherokee County. On Friday, Coe barricaded himself inside the residence and made numerous threats to kill both his hostage and members of law enforcement. After day-long efforts to negotiate with Coe, the victim was recovered by the joint efforts of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Nacogdoches Police Department’s SWAT team and the Texas Department of Public Safety Special Response Team.

Coe was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is being investigated by the Texas Rangers due to the involvement of a law enforcement office in Coe’s shooting death.

The kidnapping remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina County commissioners to consider disciplinary action against Lufkin attorney
Angelina County Commissioners fine Lufkin attorney for ‘disrespect’ during public hearing
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe storms head to East Texas Tuesday evening
A woman was arrested after an umpire was punched at a softball game in Laurel, Mississippi.
Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game
East Texans Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson take home CMT awards

Latest News

This photo captured one of thousands of lightning strikes that East Texans saw on Tuesday night.
Road closures, power outages and more issues in wake of Tuesday storm in East Texas
San Augustine County Judge discusses PA Prospect Corporation withdraw
San Augustine County judge discusses PA Prospect Corporation withdrawal
“It’s more than a farmers market, it’s a social event for the city,” Winnsboro Construction...
Highly ranked farmer’s market could get boost from proposed Winnsboro bonds
ID kits
Chapel Hill ID Kits For Kids
Lyrid Meteor Shower
Lyrid meteor shower to appear over East Texas this month