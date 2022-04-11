Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

City of San Augustine issues boil water notice

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Because of a water leak on the 16-inch line coming from the water treatment plant that feeds the city’s water towers, the towers and the plant had to be shut down, the city says.

TCEQ has required the City of San Augustine to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption, washing hands or face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc. Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public will be notified.

If you have questions, contact Chris Anding, superintendent, or Jeaneyse Mosby, city manager at 936-275-2121.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina County commissioners to consider disciplinary action against Lufkin attorney
Angelina County Commissioners fine Lufkin attorney for ‘disrespect’ during public hearing
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe storms head to East Texas Tuesday evening
A woman was arrested after an umpire was punched at a softball game in Laurel, Mississippi.
Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game
East Texans Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson take home CMT awards

Latest News

This photo captured one of thousands of lightning strikes that East Texans saw on Tuesday night.
Road closures, power outages and more issues in wake of Tuesday storm in East Texas
San Augustine County Judge discusses PA Prospect Corporation withdraw
San Augustine County judge discusses PA Prospect Corporation withdrawal
“It’s more than a farmers market, it’s a social event for the city,” Winnsboro Construction...
Highly ranked farmer’s market could get boost from proposed Winnsboro bonds
ID kits
Chapel Hill ID Kits For Kids
Lyrid Meteor Shower
Lyrid meteor shower to appear over East Texas this month