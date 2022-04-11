Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert Weather Day: Storm system begins push into East Texas

First Alert Weather Days through Wednesday. Strong/severe storms possible each day. Area-Wide on Tuesday evening/early night.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect from Today through Wednesday. Today’s is mainly for areas North of I-20 through this evening. A few isolated storms are possible south of I-20. For Tuesday, the First Alert Weather Day is for all of East Texas.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV)

Most of the strong/severe storms on Tuesday should be during the late afternoon through the early nighttime hours. For Wednesday, the strongest storms are expected along the cold front during the afternoon/evening hours. So, with these severe weather time periods defined, the chance for isolated tornadoes is very low this evening and increases a bit during the evening on Tuesday and during the afternoon/early evening hours on Wednesday as the cold front moves through. Some pockets of hail are possible this evening over northern locations, then increase area-wide on Tuesday as the dry-line moves through...late afternoon/evening hours. Some pockets of hail will be possible on Wednesday afternoon/evening as the cold front passes through ETX. Please remain Weather Alert.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV)

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a slight risk (15 percent chance of significant severe weather) over the northwest sections of ETX through this evening/early Tue a.m. On Tuesday, all of East Texas is under the slight risk for significant severe storms and even an enhanced risk (30 percent chance of significant severe weather) over the far western counties through Wednesday morning. Then as the cold front moves through on Wednesday afternoon, an enhanced risk is in place for the northeastern sections of ETX.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV)

Once the front moves through, the risk for storms ends. A few showers will be possible Friday through Monday of next week, but nothing severe is expected. Please remain weather alert as we all venture through the next few days. We will keep you update often.

