Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s
By Andrew Tate
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A mix of sun and clouds today with a chance for a few showers/storms. Areas north and west of a line from Palestine to Tyler to Gilmer will have an increased chance of seeing a strong to severe storm today, with the main threat being hail and damaging wind. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 80s, upper 80s in the warmest locations.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will feature higher shower/storm chances. There is an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) in place for portions of the area on both days. All severe weather threats will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. This includes damaging wind, hail, tornadoes, and flooding. First Alert Weather Days are in effect for today through Wednesday. Through this same period, we’ll see highs in the mid 80s, with a mix of sun and clouds between showers and storms. By Thursday, a cold front will have moved through, and our highs will be a bit cooler, in the upper 70s.

This is short lived, the 80s return for Good Friday and stick around through Easter Sunday. We’ve got a low chance for showers Friday through Sunday, something we’ll need to keep an eye on as we go through the week when planning for the weekend. For now, you may want to consider having a backup plan if your Easter plans include any outdoor activities.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

