Advertisement

Nacogdoches County authorities use drone to track alleged arsonist

Jimmy Brandon Scroggins, 37
Jimmy Brandon Scroggins, 37(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches man was arrested Saturday evening after placing an alarming call to authorities and starting fires, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

Jimmy Brandon Scroggins, 37, is charged with a second-degree felony for arson and misdemeanors for criminal trespass, resisting arrest, and evading arrest.

Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of CR 4082 around 8:45 p.m. after 911 operators received a call from a man claiming he was going to set a corpse on fire after having committed a murder in retaliation for another person’s death. The caller hung up and wouldn’t answer return calls by dispatchers.

When deputies arrived, they noticed a large area of the woods was on fire and called for firefighters, as well as the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office drone to help locate the individual in the thick forest.

A family in a residence near the wooded area was unaware of the fire. Melrose Volunteer Fire Department firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire near the home.

Deputies rushed into the burning forest, following the sounds of a person yelling. Using thermal cameras, the drone operator was able to spot an individual and guided deputies to the location. The drone operator observed the suspect actively setting fires as deputies moved into the woods, according to the sheriff’s office.

As deputies approached Scroggins, he stood up and began acting aggressively towards them, and refused to comply with commands. He continued to defy orders after being pepper-sprayed, but a team of deputies working together restrained him, according to the sheriff’s office.

No corpse or evidence of other crimes was found in the area, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The fire damaged approximately eight acres of land owned by a Lufkin-based forestry organization, and the Texas Forest Service responded to help extinguish it.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

