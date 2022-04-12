3 indicted for roles in awarding COVID outreach contract

HOUSTON (AP) - Three people who have worked for the top elected official in Harris County were indicted Monday after being accused by prosecutors of steering a nearly $11 million contract for COVID-19 vaccine outreach to a political consultant with ties to local Democratic officials.

Alex Triantaphyllis, Aaron Dunn and Wallis Nader were each indicted on one count of misuse of official information and one count of tampering with a record, according to court records.

Triantaphyllis is chief of staff for Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, while Wallis Nader is a policy director and Aaron Dunn is a former senior adviser who recently left Hidalgo’s office.

The county is the nation’s third-most populous and home to Houston.

