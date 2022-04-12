Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina College launches ‘First Year Free’ initiative program

While some students are eligible for financial aid when first enrolling in college, there remains a gap long unaddressed for those who do not qualify for federal aid but whose families are still unable to foot the bill financially.(KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina College has announced a new initiative that they say they hope will ease financial burdens for incoming freshmen.

For the 2022-2023 academic year, the school will offer “Come to AC, First Year Free” for high school or home school students from Angelina County who graduate in May of 2022. That includes any students who may have been enrolled as dual-credit students at AC, the college said.

While some students are eligible for financial aid when first enrolling in college, there remains a gap long unaddressed for those who do not qualify for federal aid but whose families are still unable to foot the bill financially. According to AC president Dr. Michael Simon, the “First Year Free” initiative allows those students to earn other financial aid opportunities through academic performance.

“The First Year Free initiative directly aligns with AC’s mission, which is to help students reach their full potential,” Simon said. “Our initiative aims to remove financial barriers that prevent students from achieving their academic goals.”

Students looking to benefit from the first year of free tuition and fees must still complete the federal financial aid forms (FAFSA), the Angelina College scholarship application and enroll for 15 credit hours per semester.

