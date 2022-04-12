Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Angelina County Commissioners fine Lufkin attorney for ‘disrespect’ during public hearing

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Commissioners Court has fined a Lufkin attorney for what they are describing as disrespectful behavior during a public hearing.

The commissioners levied a $25 fine, the maximum amount possible, against Robert Flournoy for his actions two weeks ago when Flournoy appeared at a hearing regarding the dismissal of Chuck Walker as road engineer. The commissioners also announced they would report Flournoy to the State Bar of Texas. Flournoy has said that he will not pay the fine, which could result in his arrest and jail time.

The public hearing was necessary after Walker filed a complaint under the Texas Whistleblower Act. At the hearing, each citizen was allowed three minutes to provide comment. However, as his three minutes were coming to an end, Flournoy refused to step down.

“I’m going to take all the time I need,” Flournoy said.

Flournoy said he would wait to be escorted out by a sheriff’s deputy, but County Judge Keith Wright said he would not have that happen.

“I’ve known you for a long time and I don’t know you to be like this,” Wright said.

Wright later said the recent events in the county were not good for the county.

“The dysfunction we’ve created is hurting the economy,” he said. “At attracting business, at creating jobs.”

Flournoy argued back and forth with the court for about 28 minutes before stepping down.

Previous reporting:

Angelina County commissioners to consider disciplinary action against Lufkin attorney

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace (left) escorts Tivirus into the courthouse. (Source:...
Trinity County man gets life in prison for killing, burning man
WEBXTRA: Falling tree knocks out power at Raguet and Zeno in Nacogdoches
Trees, powerlines down after storms in Nacogdoches
Jasper Co. plane crash survivor an International Playboy model
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed

Latest News

Line crews working through night to restore power after ETX storms
R.C. Slocum encourages return to preventative medical care
R.C. Slocum encourages return to preventative medical care
Track athletes battle elements in 16-5A running finals
SFA Bowling seeking third national title
It seemed to come from nowhere, some residents said. "We heard a couple of pops, something hit...
Downed tree damage substantial in Old Jacksonville/Chilton Ave. area