A First Alert Weather Day in place for tonight as strong storms rumble through east Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in place for tonight and then again on Wednesday as we will have a low-end chance of seeing strong-to-severe thunderstorms either develop or move into our part of the state over the next 12 to 18 hours.

We continue to track severe thunderstorms racing through parts of deep east Texas tonight.

Damaging wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph and large hail up to the size of golf balls would be our main overall threats. An isolated tornado is possible, but not all that high given the atmospheric parameters in place.

Even if the storms are not quite severe, you have a 60% chance of receiving some heavy thunderstorms this evening before the storms weaken and move out shortly after midnight.

We will keep it warm and muggy overnight with lows in the upper 60′s under mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will feature more warmth and humidity under mostly cloudy skies with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Just like tonight, Wednesday’s severe storm risk is on the low side, with the higher threats for widespread, severe weather taking place across the Mississippi River Valley and areas just to our north and east.

Once we get into late Wednesday afternoon, a weak cold front will finally push through, bringing an end to any storm threat and allowing some slightly cooler, drier air to move in from the west.

The drier air will lead to some cooler mornings on Thursday and Friday with highs still remaining on the warm side, topping off in the lower 80′s.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Thursday before an advancing warm front brings back the thicker clouds and more humidity by Friday afternoon.

As we transition toward Easter weekend, it will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain on both Saturday and Easter Sunday as a weak frontal boundary tries to move in from the north. Due to its slow movement, we will keep in those low-end rain chances for the weekend as it remains on the warm side.

