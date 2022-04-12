Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe storms head to East Texas Tuesday evening

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV)
By Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect for this evening, and again for Wednesday morning as strong to severe storms are certainly possible. Most of East Texas remains under a Slight Risk for significant severe weather this evening as a line of storms develops to our west and moves through on the heels of an upper-level disturbance.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV)

We still have a few western counties under the enhanced risk for this evening which is a 30 percent chance for significant severe weather. As a cold front passes into East Texas tomorrow, strong to severe storms are possible along and ahead of the front, mainly over the northern sections of East Texas.

Once we head into the afternoon hours, most of the stronger storms should be to our east, but a few may continue along/ahead of the cold front.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV)

By tomorrow evening, most of the severe weather threat should be gone. Within the stronger/most severe storms, there is a chance for an isolated tornado to form along with strong/gusty thunderstorm winds of 60-70 mph. Some pockets of large hail are possible and a slight chance for some minor flash flooding.

The Storm Predication Center has removed the enhanced risk for significant severe weather from all East Texas counties for Wednesday. This is good news. However, they have increased the risk to our East and Northeast. Please remain Weather Alert this evening and again tomorrow morning for the threat of severe weather.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is Dr. Scott Gordon. (Source: Stephen F. Austin State University website)
SFA, President Scott Gordon mutually agree to part ways
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Jimmy Brandon Scroggins, 37
Nacogdoches County authorities use drone to track alleged arsonist
Angelina County commissioners to consider disciplinary action against Lufkin attorney
Angelina County Commissioners fine Lufkin attorney for ‘disrespect’ during public hearing
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Storm system begins push into East Texas

Latest News

This photo captured one of thousands of lightning strikes that East Texans saw on Tuesday night.
Road closures, power outages and more issues in wake of Tuesday storm in East Texas
San Augustine County Judge discusses PA Prospect Corporation withdraw
San Augustine County judge discusses PA Prospect Corporation withdrawal
“It’s more than a farmers market, it’s a social event for the city,” Winnsboro Construction...
Highly ranked farmer’s market could get boost from proposed Winnsboro bonds
ID kits
Chapel Hill ID Kits For Kids
Lyrid Meteor Shower
Lyrid meteor shower to appear over East Texas this month