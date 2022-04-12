San Augustine County judge discusses PA Prospect Corporation withdrawal

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Today, San Augustine held their commissioners court meeting to discuss upcoming plans for the county.

Judge Jeff Boyd gave an update on the current status of withdrawal of the PA Prospect Corporation. The corporation was looking to house a 257-acre facility to store, treat, and handle waste disposal, but Judge Boyd says for now that won’t happen.

“Their attorney has asked him to withdraw it with our prejudice, meaning they can’t come back and redo it, so I’m not sure how that’s going to get ruled on yet, but looks like it’s going to be in our favor,” stated Boyd.

Commissioners also decided to name April 25 through May 2 soil and water stewardship week.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.