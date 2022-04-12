Highly ranked farmer’s market could get boost from proposed Winnsboro bonds

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Winnsboro has added eight bonds to improve the city, including renovations to city’s farmer’s market, which was recently ranked as one of the best in the Southwestern United States.

“Provide a place that people want to come, where people want to raise their families, where people want to spend their tax dollars and spend their weekends here, and I think this is a really good step in that direction.” City of Winnsboro Administrator Makenzie Lyons said.

Each bond is related to city improvement, including renovations to the Farmer’s Market.

“It’s more than a farmers market, it’s a social event for the city,” Winnsboro Construction Manager Jacob Finley said.

As the market continues to grow, the city is proposing expansions on-site.

“We’ve just kind of been ‘making do’ and the space works, but we really hope to make it more accessible to people by improving sidewalks, and adding restroom facilities, and also extending the option to add more vendors,” Lyons said. “It’s just really going to drive people to the area and naturally and organically boost the economy here.”

The bonds also propose infrastructure improvements.

“We have some bad roads, terrible shape. It’s a big request of the community to have our roads reshaped,” Finley said.

If the bond passes, Finley said the city will resurface 15 roads. “We think it’s a good start to get our road infrastructure back up to date,” Finley said.

Citizens can vote on the bonds on May 7. Each bond is separate.

“The community really gets to decide what happens here,” Finley said. “Whatever is chosen, it would build community spirit. It would build economic development. It would bring people in and make our town more vibrant than what it already is.”

For a sample ballot for the Franklin County/City of Winnsboro election on May 7, click here.

