First Alert: Drier air and lower humidity will make for a terrific Thursday in east Texas

Weather Where You Live
Clearing out and dropping the humidity as sunshine returns in full force on Thursday.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Skies will clear out overnight as it turns cooler and less humid. Lows will drop into the lower 50′s.

Thursday will be a day filled with sunshine and blue skies galore as highs top out around 80-degrees with cool breezes and low humidity. Tomorrow will look and feel fantastic to be outdoors.

As we head into Friday, a warm front will quickly surge back inland, leading to increasing clouds to go along with warmer temperatures and more humidity. We could see a few sprinkles or spotty showers late Friday, but the odds of rain is less than 20%.

As we transition toward Easter weekend, it will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain on both Saturday and Easter Sunday as a weak frontal boundary tries to move in from the north. Due to its slow movement, we will keep in those low-end rain chances for the weekend as it remains on the warm side.

This frontal boundary will then slide through early next week, leading to more cool breezes as northerly winds lead to cool mornings and mild afternoons with low humidity and mostly sunny skies.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

