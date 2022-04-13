Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Legacy assistant coach Jason Pitts to head up New Diana football program

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy’s assistant head football coach Jason Pitts will now head up his own program. He was named the new head football coach at New Diana.

”It’s happening pretty quick. I got the call yesterday, went to a board meeting last night, try to wrap stuff up here, move over. I got a lot of paperwork, contacts and things I’m trying to transfer to some other coaches. I am excited to get started over there. I’m still meeting people over there, already starting to get to work on a few emails from the new job today. It’s an exciting time; got to work all the logistics out get with moving family and everything, too. But it’s a fun time.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Angelina County commissioners to consider disciplinary action against Lufkin attorney
Angelina County Commissioners fine Lufkin attorney for ‘disrespect’ during public hearing
Jasper Co. plane crash survivor an International Playboy model
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe storms head to East Texas Tuesday evening
A woman was arrested after an umpire was punched at a softball game in Laurel, Mississippi.
Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game

Latest News

New Diana head coach Jason Pitts
Legacy assistant coach Jason Pitts to head up New Diana football program
Central softball
Tuesday on the diamond: Central honors ‘97 champs, Lufkin loses crucial road game to Whitehouse
He's also served as the boys and girls powerlifting coach this school year, and the district's...
Arp ISD promotes Wes Schminkey to head coach, athletic director
Garrison track
Garrison boys, Douglass girls bring home district track titles while Nac remains in the running at 16-5A meet