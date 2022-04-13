Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Online puppy scam duped animal lovers, Google claims in lawsuit

Google is going after an alleged fraudster they said is behind several online puppy-selling scams. (Source: KGO/GOOGLE/CNN)
By KGO staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) - Google is going after an alleged fraudster they say is behind several online puppy-selling scams.

The tech giant is suing, saying the responsible party has been “perpetrating a puppy fraud scheme to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic for personal gain.”

The promise of purebred puppies had sweet pictures to match, but 20 sites were listed as fraudulent in a lawsuit filed Monday by google.

The tech company said a person in Africa used several Google services in an online puppy scam.

It claims people were sending hundreds of dollars in exchange for puppies that never arrived.

“The damage is actually two parts, the emotional and financial,” said Ahmed Banafa, a San Jose State University tech expert.

Banafa said for any animal lover, especially one in search of canine companionship, one look at a cute face could be enough to let your guard down.

Court documents said Google was tipped off by AARP, which had been contacted by a victim.

“Well, I mean, the statistic is out. Thirty-five percent of the online scam is actually, you know, a puppy scam. So that tells you how bad how bad it is,” Banafa said.

The Google suit points to a study that found puppy scams increased by 165% in the U.S. from January to October 2021, compared to the same period in 2019 before COVID-19 hit.

Such scams are a concern for the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA.

“It’s disappointing that there are people out there taking advantage of, of individuals who want to add an animal to their home. And you know, and that’s really difficult for organizations such as ourselves because we have animals available for adoption,” said Buffy Martin-Tarbox of Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA.

But if you are browsing, experts say be aware that most illegitimate websites will try to avoid any real-time contact.

Fraudsters will talk about payment before the pet. And when it comes to making a purchase, use a method that will protect you.

“It’s good that the tech companies are taking notice of it and understanding that people can abuse the, you know, the excellence of their products and algorithms. Number two, now people know about it,” Banafa said.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

