Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Roadrunners sweep Navarro in Tuesday conference action

AC Baseball sweeps Navarro
By Gary Stallard
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (AC Athletics) - Angelina College’s Elian Balmaceda and Navarro College pitcher Kyler Heyne were locked into a beauty of a pitchers’ duel in the opener of Tuesday’s doubleheader.

Heyne no-hit the Roadrunners for five full innings, holding the AC offense scoreless in that span. Balmaceda allowed a solo homer in the third inning, but shut down the Bulldogs the rest of the way.

Finally, in the sixth inning, the ‘Runners broke through, scoring two runs and taking a 2-1 at Poland Field on the AC campus.

AC would cap the sweep with a 5-4 win in the nightcap.

The ‘Runners in the opener scratched out the only two runs they’d need in the sixth inning, getting a leadoff single from Parker Mason and a sacrifice bunt from Ben Penn. Cody Kestler stepped in to run for Mason and scored on MaCrae Kendrick’s single to center field. Jonathan Dewberry moved Kendrick to second with a single, and Heladio Moreno drove in Kendrick with another single.

Balmaceda would finish the game with 12 strikeouts, allowing just four hits and the lone Navarro run.

AC finished off the sweep in the late game, getting two RBI each from Jeffry Mercado and Dylan Bourgeois and another from Mason. Jordan Belin, Landon Herrmann, Peyton Fosher and Jared Barta teamed up to hold the Bulldogs to just two earned runs, with Barta pitching a scoreless ninth inning for the save.

The Roadrunners (24-23, 12-17) next will host Bossier Parish Community College on Friday in a doubleheader scheduled for a 1 p.m. start at Poland Field.

Prior to Friday’s games, an official dedication ceremony for Poland Field will take place near the press box. The ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is Dr. Scott Gordon. (Source: Stephen F. Austin State University website)
SFA, President Scott Gordon mutually agree to part ways
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Jimmy Brandon Scroggins, 37
Nacogdoches County authorities use drone to track alleged arsonist
Angelina County commissioners to consider disciplinary action against Lufkin attorney
Angelina County Commissioners fine Lufkin attorney for ‘disrespect’ during public hearing
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Storm system begins push into East Texas

Latest News

AC Baseball sweeps Navarro
April 12 KTRE action on the Diamond
Central softball
Tuesday on the diamond: Central honors ‘97 champs, Lufkin loses crucial road game to Whitehouse
He's also served as the boys and girls powerlifting coach this school year, and the district's...
Arp ISD promotes Wes Schminkey to head coach, athletic director