The Stew Review: Ambulance delivers satisfying, non-stop chaos

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - I have a frustrating love/hate relationship with director Michael Bay. When he’s firing on all cylinders, we get superb action movies like The Rock or the unhinged insanity of Bad Boys II or, if we’re wholly fortunate, Pain & Gain. On the other hand, Bay is also the purveyor of the Transformers movies, a series of films that could easily and justly be described as the nadir of modern franchise filmmaking. To our great benefit, however, Bay’s latest supercharged cinematic offering, Ambulance, is of a piece with the director’s absolute best.

Ostensibly a remake, I’m going to guess there’s very little in Bay’s film that resembles the 2005 Danish original beyond the premise. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays Will Sharp, a struggling veteran who can’t seem to land a job in need of a lot of money to pay for a medical procedure his wife needs and their insurance won’t cover. Desperate, he reaches out to his estranged adopted brother, Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal). The two haven’t spoken in a while on account of Will running off to join the military to escape the life of bank robbing their father thrust them into. Danny, however, never left it and he suckers Will into joining him for “one last score” to the tune of tens of millions of dollars. It was supposed to be a quick smash-and-grab job on a federal bank, but thanks to a rookie cop (Jackson White) who can’t wait until he’s off duty to ask a cute teller on a date, things go wildly off-script resulting in the cop being shot, Will and Danny stealing an ambulance as their getaway vehicle and the remaining EMT, Cam (Eiza Gonzalez), being dragged along for the ride to keep the rookie alive.

What ensues is a non-stop car chase.

And I do mean non-stop. From the time Will puts the pedal to the metal, he barely lets up, save for a few moments in the third act. While we cut between the drama unfolding within the cramped confines of the ambulance and the cops (led by an impeccably cast Garrett Dillahunt) biting at their heels at all times, the movie is nothing but forward momentum, careening through the streets and highways of Los Angeles with reckless abandon.

On the whole, this is a remarkable feat. In the hands of a lesser director, a two-hour car chase would be incomprehensible. It would feel interminable. It would become monotonous. And there are times when Ambulance creeps right up to the edge of wearing out its welcome. But Bay is a maestro of propulsive action and every time you think you’ve seen every trick this pony has to offer, he cuts to an insane shot photographed using an aerial drone, the likes of which I’ve never seen before.

There are those who criticize Bay as being all style and no substance, a dudebro director too lacking in self-awareness to produce anything more than disposable explosion-fests. But Ambulance continues to emphasize just how “in on the joke” Bay actually is. While the whole of Ambulance doesn’t measure up to the increasingly wacky car chase through San Francisco that’s a highlight of The Rock (a sequence that would have made legendary Looney Tunes animator Chuck Jones swoon), there’s enough silliness strewn throughout to prove Bay really sees this as something akin to a gag. Characters crash backwards through conveniently placed trucks carrying large panes of glass, a thoroughly stoned bank robber is baffled as to why his body is contorted in an unnatural way and the ambulance itself powerslides through nearly every corner in a way that no emergency vehicle is even remotely designed to do. It’s absurd but given the sense of heightened reality Bay creates, it all works.

What did surprise me, though, was how invested I actually became in the characters, a feat that only Pain & Gain had previously accomplished within a Bay flick. Gyllenhaal and Abdul-Mateen do the heaviest of lifting to sell the fractured bond between these estranged adoptive brothers, but they still manage to evoke a real sense of history and a desire to reconnect even amid the constant chaos. There’s an all-too-short interlude where Danny and Will share headphones and (horribly) belt out the chorus to Christopher Cross’ Sailing that delivers a perfect window into just how in sync these two men used to be. It also gives us a laugh as we cut to Cam’s perspective who hears just how off-key they both are. And speaking of Cam, it’s better late than never, but with Eiza Gonzales’ performance, we finally get Michael Bay’s first truly excellent female protagonist. Women in Bay’s films are often little more than damsels to be rescued or simple window dressing to gawked at. Gonzales is clearly a beautiful woman, but she also exudes a palpable toughness that never feels forced and in fact manages to undercut the overwhelming machismo that permeates so much of the film. She’s complicated and compassionate, but she also has agency. I’ve liked Gonzales in other films, but this is the first time I feel like she’s truly arrived.

Also unexpected was Bay’s framing of Cam as the true hero of the film. Watch nearly any of his movies and you’ll quickly be overwhelmed by Bay’s deference to law enforcement and the military. He prides himself on working closely with both, thus gaining him access to hardware and personnel that results in a depiction of those agencies that could often be described as reverential. But in Ambulance his depiction of the LAPD is much less generous. None of this would have happened had Danny not tried to rob a bank, but a trigger happy squad of cops ensures violence erupts sooner than it perhaps should have, and the police only further escalate things from there with their legion of cars, armored vehicles and helicopters. At the end, Cam is attempting to get medical help for a character and the cops, armed to the teeth, simply stand there robotically, visibly indifferent to someone on the verge of death. I wouldn’t dream of going so far as to say that Bay has “gone woke” (or whatever near-meaningless phrase you want to apply to the notion of being anything other than wholly reverential toward police) but it certainly felt like a very purposeful framing. Ultimately it is Cam who gets any of Bay’s trademark “hero shots.”

I hope we get more films like this from Michael Bay. The incomparable sensory overload that is Bad Boys II aside, Bay is unquestionably at his best when he’s working under financial and scheduling restrictions. This was shot for a mere $41 million (peanuts, comparatively for him) and in less than 40 days and it resulted in a work that ranks among his best. Fingers crossed.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.