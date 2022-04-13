Trinity County man gets life in prison for killing, burning man

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Trinity County jury sentenced a 42-year-old man to life in prison Wednesday for killing 41-year-old Wesley Dykes in October of 2019 and then setting the man’s body and car on fire.

According to a press release on Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace’s Facebook page the trial for Tivirus Craft took place in the 411th Judicial District Court with Judge John E. Wells III presiding.

The jury sentenced Craft to life in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for Dykes’ murder, 20 years for burning his body, and another two years for burning Dykes’ vehicle. A spokeswoman for the Trinity County District Attorney’s Office said Craft will serve the prison sentences concurrently or at the same time.

The press release stated that it only took the jury 35 minutes to find Craft guilty, and then they only took seven minutes to set his punishment.

“A burned-out car was found smoldering on the morning of October 4, 2019,” the press release stated. “The remains of Dykes were discovered a day later in the vehicle. The car and remains were so badly burned that no identification could be made at that time. Dykes was later identified through his DNA.”

In the press release, Trinity County District Attorney Bennie Schiro said this was one of the most senseless and violent crimes he has seen in his 14 years in Trinity County.

“Craft seemed to have no connection with the victim, and testimony from witnesses showed he had no reason for the killing of Dykes other than he wanted to see what it would be like,” the press release stated.

According to the press release, the jury also heard evidence that Craft burned a house in August of 2019.

