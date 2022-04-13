Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday’s Weather: More storms possible

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  The slow-moving storm system continues to sit right over our region, which will cause air unstable enough for more thunderstorms to form this morning.  Expect scattered thunderstorms to develop in northern counties this morning and move southeastward during the late morning and middle of the day.  A few storms could once again become strong to severe and these storms will strengthen as they move east.  Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.  By late afternoon, storms will be moving out of the area with clearing skies behind an advancing cold front.  Winds will turn out of the northwest behind the cold front and continue to gust up to 25 and 30 mph.  Winds die down this evening and temperatures fall into the 40s overnight.  Sunshine and lighter winds are in the forecast through the end of the work week.

