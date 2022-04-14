Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
3-year-old Texas girl at heart of legal battle to keep her alive released from hospital

FILE - This photo provided by Texas Right to Life shows Tinslee Lewis on Nov. 8, 2019.
FILE - This photo provided by Texas Right to Life shows Tinslee Lewis on Nov. 8, 2019. Lewis, now 3 years old, has improved enough that she was released from the hospital on April 7, 2022, and will now be cared for at home. The girl's mother had waged a court battle to keep doctors from removing her from life support.(Texas Right to Life via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT
(AP) - A 3-year-old Texas girl whose mother has waged a court battle to keep doctors from removing her from life-sustaining treatment has improved enough that she was released from the hospital last week and will now be cared for at home.

Texas Right to Life, the state’s largest anti-abortion group, has been advocating for Tinslee Lewis. The group said this week that her health had “so steadily improved” that she was released from Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth on April 7.

Her case has been making its way through the courts since November 2019.

