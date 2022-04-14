3-year-old Texas girl at heart of legal battle to keep her alive released from hospital

(AP) - A 3-year-old Texas girl whose mother has waged a court battle to keep doctors from removing her from life-sustaining treatment has improved enough that she was released from the hospital last week and will now be cared for at home.

Texas Right to Life, the state’s largest anti-abortion group, has been advocating for Tinslee Lewis. The group said this week that her health had “so steadily improved” that she was released from Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth on April 7.

Her case has been making its way through the courts since November 2019.

