Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Alabama administrators suspend students following swap of high schools for senior prank

By Tristan Ruppert and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Some high school seniors in Alabama are saying the punishments they’ve received from school administrators for a senior prank are too harsh.

The students planned the prank through a Snapchat group message, according to WBRC. The idea was that students from two different high schools would attend the other school for the day. Close to two dozen students from Chilton County High School and Jemison High School participated. Now, several feel the consequences for the prank are over the top.

“My scholarships are in jeopardy because of this,” Haileigh Greer, a senior at Jemison High School, said.

Greer was not the only Jemison senior who participated in the senior prank. Kathryn Blow did as well, and believes the district’s punishment is far too harsh for what they call a harmless prank.

“I just don’t think that’s very fair. I think it’s really blown out of proportion,” Blow said.

Some Chilton County High School students agree. That includes Colby Hughes, who says past pranks were way worse.

“Past classes have peed on the gym floor, put desks on the ceiling, and pigs in the school, and all we did was swap schools and we got suspended for three days -- goes on our transcripts, all of that,” Hughes said.

Several students fear this will hurt their grades and chances to pick up scholarships. While Greer knows the students must face punishment, she never suspected she would be stripped of her passion -- softball.

“I don’t mind the three day suspension. I understand,” she said. “But we shouldn’t have gotten kicked off the teams. I mean, I have played softball since I was 8 and I got kicked off my senior year.”

Some people argued online that this is about student safety, and that’s why the district must be so strict.

Students like Chilton County Senior Austin Knight believe that isn’t the responsibility of the senior class.

“I think that’s the main thing they are upset about. It’s not our fault that your security is not as good,” Knight said.

WBRC reached out to the district for a comment.

Superintendent Jason Griffin stated, “Due to safety protocols, employee and student privacy rights, I will be unable to provide a statement or response.”

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Brefczynski (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Man accused of trying to kidnap 3 girls arrested in Angelina County
Isaiah Moore, 18, of Lufkin
Lufkin man wanted in connection with organized crimes in Houston
Source: Gray News Media
Jasper police investigating after naked man found dead near store
Pictured are Carly Noack (left) and Mark Jacobs. (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook...
Polk County jailer charged in tobacco smuggling scheme
FILE - In this July 9, 2013, file photo, traffic flows through the main gate past a welcome...
City of Killeen creates poll for residents to chime in on new name for Fort Hood

Latest News

Gusher Days
Gladewater’s Gusher Days is back bigger, better than before
Storm cleanup continues in Tyler’s Azalea District
Storm cleanup continues in Tyler’s Azalea District
CDC
CDC reports STDs including gonorrhea, syphilis rose during 1st year of pandemic
Experts say losing some is a normal part of nature’s regeneration, making way for new...
Experts discuss biological effects of East Texas storms on trees
Students from Lindale High School helped give back to the community today, volunteering for...
Lindale High School students give back to community through volunteer day