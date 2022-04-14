Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘First Year Free:’ Angelina College administration discusses federal and state funded program

By Phoebe Green
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Earlier this week, Angelina College announced its “Come to AC, First Year Free” program.

The program is designed to offer first year tuition free of charge to Angelina County graduates of the May 2022 academic school year.

Director of Marketing Krista Brown explained the college is able to provide this opportunity to students through a series of federal and state grants. The program is all covered by grants and won’t increase taxes to Angelina County residents or increase tuition costs.

“In Angelina County, we have a very high level of poverty and we’ve got to help address the poverty in our area. What better way to help people out of poverty than through free education,” said Brown.

Free tuition applies to high school and homeschool graduates of the May 2022 academic school year in Angelina County.

