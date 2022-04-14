Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Candidate for Texas attorney general George P. Bush visits Tyler to speak with law enforcement, pastors

By Blake Holland
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the May runoff election approaches, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush visited Tyler on Thursday.

Bush is looking to defeat incumbent Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the May 24 runoff.

During an afternoon event hosted at The Stretford at The Cascades, Bush met with members of East Texas law enforcement. Among those in attendance: Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith and Rusk County District Attorney Micheal Jimerson.

“As it relates to law enforcement on the streets of Texas, I’m the only candidate proposing a law enforcement bill of rights that gives them due process rights,” Bush said. “Teachers, judges, have all gotten raises from the state legislature in the last two legislative sessions. It’s time for law enforcement.”

In the March election, U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler) carried the East Texas vote against Paxton, Bush, and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman. Bush told KLTV he hopes to gain Gohmert’s supporters in the runoff.

“I’m reaching out to a lot of Louie Gohmert supporters, who came out strong against the idea of corruption in one of our highest offices in Texas,” Bush said. “I have developed a great relationship with the congressman as we debated across the state of Texas at 11 candidates forums. Ken Paxton didn’t show up to one. Louie Gohmert and I agree on so many different issues. So I’m going to reach out to his supporters here in East Texas and we’re going to win this race.”

While in Tyler, Bush also met with East Texas pastors to talk about religious freedom.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

