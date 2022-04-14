Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Coordinators discuss disaster preparation

Coordinators discuss disaster preparation
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County and its cities are devoting time and energy into emergency management. The county recently held a meeting to address concerns and discuss strategy with the various emergency management teams, including state representatives. Ricky Conner, Emergency Management Coordinator for Angelina County says being on the same page for any disaster response is crucial.

“It’s just important,” said Conner. “Especially for emergency management that everybody is on the same page, that everybody is thinking the same way, whether it is a tornado, hurricane, wildfire, whatever. It’s just important to us as a team to make sure everyone is on the same page.

The City of Lufkin’s coordinator, Gerald Williamson, says the state presence, particularly the involvement of the Texas Department of Emergency Management, has helped. They have increased support and involvement since the early 2000′s. Hurricane effects are a primary concern for the City of Lufkin. Williamson highlighted the large-scale effects on the city while at the same time noting that Lufkin EMS is experienced handling the small-scale issues through police and fire rescue every day.

“We know that hurricanes are the most likely large-scale threat that we are going to see,” said Williamson. “Also, even if a hurricane doesn’t affect the City of Lufkin directly with bad weather, we are almost always impacted by those that are escaping areas that are almost always impacted on the coast.”

Coordinating the mass evacuations from Houston, Galveston and Beaumont areas was a specific point of focus as Williamson says that would otherwise be beyond the city’s capability to deal with. Lufkin bases their preparation on historical data to predict how to best handle the situations for the future.

“You look at historical models, storms tend to track after they hit the coast most commonly through our area, so we’ve got to be ready,” said Williamson.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Brefczynski (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Man accused of trying to kidnap 3 girls arrested in Angelina County
Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace (left) escorts Tivirus into the courthouse. (Source:...
Trinity County man gets life in prison for killing, burning man
Jasper Co. plane crash survivor an International Playboy model
WEBXTRA: Falling tree knocks out power at Raguet and Zeno in Nacogdoches
Trees, powerlines down after storms in Nacogdoches
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed

Latest News

Anyone with information on Moore’s location, is asked to contact the Department at 936-633-0356...
Lufkin man wanted in connection with organized crimes in Houston
Spring Spring Triathlon set to support Men’s Fieldhouse in Lufkin
Inflation
East Texas economic expert breaks down the rise in consumer goods
Caldwell Zoo
‘New vision, new energy:’ Leadership changes hands at Caldwell Zoo
Sirens
Configuration problem caused siren failure during tornado warning, Tyler police chief says