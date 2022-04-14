CUTE: Firefighters save baby owl that fell from nest
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (CNN) - The Los Angeles Fire Department saved a baby owl that fell from its nest.
The baby got separated from its mom after taking a tumble from high atop a house in Woodland Hills.
The people who live there found the little bird, and firefighters showed up to make sure the baby got back home safe and sound.
With a gentle touch – and a ladder – the feathered family was finally reunited.
