First Alert: Bringing back the clouds, warmth, and humidity as we progress through Good Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The nice weather we experienced on Thursday will be transitory as a warm front quickly surges back inland on Friday, leading to increasing clouds to go along with warmer temperatures and more humidity. We could see a few sprinkles or spotty showers late Friday, but the odds of rain is around 20%.

As we transition toward Easter weekend, it will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on both Saturday and Easter Sunday as a weak frontal boundary tries to move in from the north. Due to its slow movement, we will keep in those low-end rain chances for the weekend as it remains on the warm side. Otherwise, it will be warm and humid with highs in the middle 80′s.

This frontal boundary will then slide through early next week, leading to more cool breezes as northerly winds lead to cool mornings and mild afternoons with low humidity and mostly sunny skies.

We will keep the nice weather going through the middle of next week before southerly winds return, leading to more windy conditions and warmer air returning by Wednesday and beyond. This onshore flow will also lead to some low-end rain chances returning by next Wednesday and Thursday.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.