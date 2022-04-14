Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Garth Brooks joins East Texas Now to promote Dallas show

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday.
By Devyn Shea
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Garth Brooks joined Devyn Shea on East Texas Now to talk up his upcoming show in Dallas.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday.

The following were winners of two free tickets from a giveaway following the interview:

Selena Armstrong of Longview

Brooke Ayres of Hawkins

Jesus Llano of Tyler

“We’ve played every honky tonk in Dallas,” Brooks said. “Then we played at Reunion Arena for our first network special The second special was at Cowboys Stadium, where the Cowboys used to play. Getting to walk into AT&T is going to be impressive because  it’s a beautiful building anyway. But getting to play for the Jones family. They’ve been awfully sweet to me throughout my entire career.”

The concert will be July 30.

