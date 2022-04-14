Line crews working through night to restore power after ETX storms

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - More than 24 hours after powerful storms rolled through East Texas, line crews continue to work to restore power to thousands of homes and businesses.

Early Thursday, more than 16 thousand outages were reported by the major utility providers.

The following totals were current as of 1:00 a.m.:

Oncor: 8,844

SWEPCO: 1,200

Houston Co. Electric Coop.: 1

Cherokee Co. Electric Coop.: 186

Trinity Valley Electric: 1,100

Deep East Texas Electric Coop.: 5,400

Sam Houston Electric: 2

Customers should check with their provider for specific updates on restoration of service.

