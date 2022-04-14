Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Line crews working through night to restore power after ETX storms

(Source: MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:54 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - More than 24 hours after powerful storms rolled through East Texas, line crews continue to work to restore power to thousands of homes and businesses.

Early Thursday, more than 16 thousand outages were reported by the major utility providers.

The following totals were current as of 1:00 a.m.:

  • Oncor: 8,844
  • SWEPCO: 1,200
  • Houston Co. Electric Coop.: 1
  • Cherokee Co. Electric Coop.: 186
  • Trinity Valley Electric: 1,100
  • Deep East Texas Electric Coop.: 5,400
  • Sam Houston Electric: 2

Customers should check with their provider for specific updates on restoration of service.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Brefczynski (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Man accused of trying to kidnap 3 girls arrested in Angelina County
Isaiah Moore, 18, of Lufkin
Lufkin man wanted in connection with organized crimes in Houston
Source: Gray News Media
Jasper police investigating after naked man found dead near store
Pictured are Carly Noack (left) and Mark Jacobs. (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook...
Polk County jailer charged in tobacco smuggling scheme
FILE - In this July 9, 2013, file photo, traffic flows through the main gate past a welcome...
City of Killeen creates poll for residents to chime in on new name for Fort Hood

Latest News

Gusher Days
Gladewater’s Gusher Days is back bigger, better than before
Storm cleanup continues in Tyler’s Azalea District
Storm cleanup continues in Tyler’s Azalea District
CDC
CDC reports STDs including gonorrhea, syphilis rose during 1st year of pandemic
Experts say losing some is a normal part of nature’s regeneration, making way for new...
Experts discuss biological effects of East Texas storms on trees
Students from Lindale High School helped give back to the community today, volunteering for...
Lindale High School students give back to community through volunteer day