Shootout involving police leaves suspect dead, K-9 handler hurt in Glendale

Officers say the initial standoff began around 2 a.m. near 59th and Olive avenues.
Officers say the initial standoff began around 2 a.m. near 59th and Olive avenues.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Glendale K-9 handler is out of the hospital after being shot during a deadly shootout on Thursday. It all started around 2:15 a.m. near 62nd and Olive avenues. Glendale Officer Tiffany Ngalula said a woman called 911 and told police her boyfriend was making threats with a handgun. When officers spotted him, he ran off further east near Alice Avenue. They eventually found him in a trailer that didn’t belong to him. Officers then tried to negotiate with him for several hours while he was barricaded inside the trailer, Ngalula said. The man was seen by officers holding the gun to his head.

Ngalula says a Glendale K-9 handler then had his dog go through an open window in the trailer. The man then shot the K-9 handler. According to Glendale police chief Chris Briggs, a SWAT team member returned fire, shooting and killing the suspect. The man died at the scene. Police say the K-9 was not hurt during the shooting. The officer was taken to the hospital with “very, very minor injures,” Briggs said. The officer has since been released. Police have not identified the suspect or the police officer. The investigation is ongoing.

“It’s been a tough day across the Valley for law enforcement. So, this is definitely a traumatic scene for those that are involved. It’s not a day that we like to have to come out here and talk to the community; it’s a tough one for everybody,” said Ngalula.

Click within the media player below to watch Glendale Police’s full media briefing:

Glendale Police Public Information Officer Tiffany Ngalula provides an update after an armed suspect was shot and killed on Thursday.

This was the second shooting involving officers in the Valley on Thursday. Around 10:30 a.m., a Phoenix police officer was shot near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads. The officer was rushed into surgery, and a manhunt is underway for the gunman.

Manhunt underway for suspect who shot a police officer outside a north Phoenix gas station

Briggs sent out his condolences to Phoenix police and expressed his frustration with the rise in violence against police. “This is the second scene where an officer has been shot today. I want to remind everybody about the Phoenix officer who underwent surgery today, and please keep Phoenix, Chief Williams, the police department, and that officer and her family in your hearts,” said Briggs. “These things do not have to happen. The divisiveness, the lawlessness, does not have to happen. We shouldn’t be here talking about these things, and certainly not two in one day. We can all do better.”

Glendale’s police shooting is the 20th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this year. It’s the 32nd officer-involved shooting statewide, according to Arizona’s Family count.

Stay with Arizona’s Family as we continue to follow the story.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

