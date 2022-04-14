Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches opens additional prosecutor positions

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches commissioners court recently voted unanimously to create two new prosecutor positions.

“The amount of cases coming in exceed the amount of cases going out, the amount of cases that are left over, that number only continues to grow and it grows exponentially, so it builds on itself,” said district attorney Andrew Jones.

In a study the National Advisory Commission on Criminal Justice concluded 150 felony cases should be the maximum amount a prosecutor should take on.

According to Jones, in the beginning of 2020 and with only four Nacogdoches County prosecutors at the time, they were taking on 207 cases.

The COVID 19 pandemic only worsened the problem, shutting down and delaying the judicial system. Pre-pandemic cases were increasing by 50-60 per year and in only two years, it jumped to 300 hundred cases per year due to the limitations of holding jury trials.

Jones said that there was no drastic increase of crime, but rather a drastic decrease of depositions.

“How do you move cases if there’s not a jury looming over a defendant accused of a crime, what’s the motivation to move the charge for the defendant?”

Jones compiled data for proposal for adding two more prosecutors. In February he presented it to Nacogdoches County commissioners.

“Here’s what our problem is, here’s what the issue is. Identifying what the problem is and then making sure we have the data that was supportive of all that and going in with the end in mind as to what we think what would fix the issue,” he said.

In March the commissioners approved the two positions by using federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act for the purpose of the caseload reduction

One of the positions is currently filled. The county is still trying to fill the other prosecutor position.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

