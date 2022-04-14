Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Uprooted trees cleanup, power restoration still underway in Nacogdoches

Several Nacogdoches residents without power due to severe storms
By Phoebe Green
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Several residents in Nacogdoches are without power after last night’s round of severe storms.

Crews are working to clear uprooted trees and restore power in surrounding areas of Nacogdoches. Homeowner Jeff Coleman shared that currently, he and his wife are without power, and are staying at a hotel but have no damages to their home.

“The power went out around midnight, and we were, you know, watching and observing the weather and really high winds. We actually thought a couple of trees were going to go down at our house,” stated Coleman.

Currently, Coleman and several other Nacogdoches residents are without power while crews work to repair damaged electric lines.

“High winds, hail about dime size, really hard rain. That went on for about 45 minutes and then it passed. Today, they were suppose to have our power back on at 4 then, we got update that the power will not be back on until tomorrow at 9 p.m.,” shared Coleman when describing the events of the storm.

Residents like Coleman are concerned when power will be restored.

“You know, we had plans tomorrow, you know, to cook out, you know have all the kids over for the birthday, but don’t think that’s going to happen now,” said Coleman.

The city is currently working in high priority zones and then moving to lighter traffic areas.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Angelina County commissioners to consider disciplinary action against Lufkin attorney
Angelina County Commissioners fine Lufkin attorney for ‘disrespect’ during public hearing
Jasper Co. plane crash survivor an International Playboy model
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe storms head to East Texas Tuesday evening
A woman was arrested after an umpire was punched at a softball game in Laurel, Mississippi.
Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game

Latest News

Track athletes battle elements in 16-5A running finals
SFA Bowling seeking third national title
It seemed to come from nowhere, some residents said. "We heard a couple of pops, something hit...
Downed tree damage substantial in Old Jacksonville/Chilton Ave. area
Hubbard MS Bond
Viewer Pictures
Viewer photos and videos from a stormy night around East Texas