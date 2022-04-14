Special Olympics returns to Upshur County after 3 years

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - After three years. the Texas Special Olympics is back at Buckeye Stadium in Gilmer.

About 170 athletes signed up, and Area 7 Special Olympics Program Director Gretchen Reeves thinks pretty much all of them were happy all day because the games are back.

“Just seeing these kids compete and the joy that they get from just being out here, running, throwing, doing their events, it’s just a great thing to see,” Reeves said.

Kilgore High School sophomore Mason Edmonson is a perfect example of that very thing, and Miranda Edmondson is one of his biggest fans.

“Do they take it seriously?” I asked Miranda.

“Oh, yes. They take it very seriously. You know, this is their one time a year when they get to shine, so they really enjoy it,” Miranda said.

New Diana High School pitcher Jacob Newland was helping his seventh-grade buddy Taylor show off his medal.

“Right here to the camera. There you go,” Jacob said.

“Awesome! Congratulations! That is so cool,” I said to Taylor as he held up his medal.

“I think it means the world to them. Just looking at the amount of joy just being out here, you know. The sun is shining and it’s clear skies and all smiles from all the kids,” Jacob said.

And the crowd can’t help but go wild.

“Does it make you happy to do this?” I asked Taylor.

“Yes,” he replied.

“Why do you look forward to it?” I asked him.

“I don’t know,” Taylor said.

“Because you get to see friends you didn’t get to see in a long time?” I asked him.

“Yes,” he said.

“You get to run really fast?” Jacob asked Taylor.

Taylor nodded his head.

“Anytime anyone comes to a Special Olympic meet, you can just ask them; you can’t help but leave happy and with a smile on your face,” Reeves said.

And that is true whether you know the athletes or not.

The Special Olympics is open to the general public and is free to attend. The next meet is at Pine Tree Stadium in Longview. It’s the area event, which is like regionals, and it’s on April 23 from 9:30 a.m. to about 3 p.m.

WEBXTRA: Special Olympics returns to Upshur County after 3 years

