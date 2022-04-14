Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Spring Sprint Triathlon set to support Men’s Fieldhouse in Lufkin

Spring Sprint Triathlon set to support Men's Fieldhouse in Lufkin
By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Fittlife and the Men’s Fieldhouse will be putting on Lufkin’s first Triathlon on April 23.

The event will start at 7 a.m. with a ,400 yard swim at the Boys & Girls Club. It will be followed by a 14.11 mile bike ride and then a 5K run to the finish in downtown Lufkin.

“Even if you do not run we need people cheering the participants on along the course,” Fittlife owner Casey Adams said. “It will end downtown with Spring Fest. There will be a bunch of activities for the kids. It is going to be a fun day. We hope it brings people to Lufkin for a full day of experiences. It also shines a light on what the Men’s Fieldhouse is doing.”

The race proceeds will benefit the Men’s Fieldhouse. The local non-profit is part of the Christian Men’s Job Corps Ministry. It runs 12 week courses where participants meet three times a week and work on learning life skills that can make them part of a productive society.

We get a lot of guys that come to us formally incarcerated, addicted to drugs and alcohol,” executive director Clay Alverson said. “Some come to us through adult probation. We get homeless people referred to us. They come looking for a hand up.”

The race has a cost of $60 and you can register online.

