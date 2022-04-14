Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny and pleasant this afternoon. An isolated storm or two possible over Easter Weekend.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today will be a beautiful day filled with sunshine and calm easterly winds. Highs this afternoon will range in the pleasant middle to upper 70s with much lower humidity! Skies remain clear overnight as temperatures drop into the lower to middle 50s by tomorrow morning. Good Friday isn’t looking too shabby either, but cloud cover will increase throughout the day and a few spotty showers will be possible at times. A slow moving cold front will likely stall over northern portions of East Texas on Saturday and could help a couple thunderstorms develop later in the day. A Marginal (Level 1/5) Risk for an isolated strong to severe storm has been issued for East Texas for Saturday, so please remain weather alert and keep a close eye on the First Alert Weather App if you are out and about Saturday afternoon. Easter Sunday will start off with a few spotty showers in the morning, but better chances for showers and a few thunderstorms will arise later in the day as the stalled cold front finally begins to push out of East Texas. Just like with Saturday, a few stronger storms will be possible at times, so please remain weather alert. Next week will start off mostly dry and with plenty of sunshine! Spotty rain chances look to return to East Texas by next Wednesday.

