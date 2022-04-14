Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Puppy rescued from rubble in Ukraine

Video shows rescuers digging through a pile of rubble until they reach the puppy buried underneath. (Source: National Police of Ukraine)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT
(CNN) - The amazing rescue of a puppy from the rubble in eastern Ukraine was caught on camera.

The rescue took place in the village of Mykhailvka on Wednesday.

Video shows rescuers digging through a pile of rubble until they reach the puppy buried underneath. The dog was miraculously pulled out alive and reunited with its 77-year-old owner.

According to the National Police of Ukraine, the blast nearly killed the man.

Both the owner and the dog were given medical care. The police said, “All is well with them.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

