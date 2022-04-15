Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Angelina College names ‘Poland’ Baseball field, after longest sitting board of trustee’s

This afternoon, hundreds gathered at Angelina College baseball field to honor the late Robert...
This afternoon, hundreds gathered at Angelina College baseball field to honor the late Robert Poland Senior and his son Robert Poland Junior two of the longest serving members of the Angelina College Board of Trustees.(Phoebe Green)
By Phoebe Green
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Today, Angelina College officially named its baseball field. “Poland Field” was dedicated to honor a father and son who spent years serving the college.

Hundreds gathered at Angelina College baseball field to honor the late Robert Poland Senior and his son Robert Poland Junior two of the longest serving members of the Angelina College Board of Trustees.

“Both loved Lufkin and the college, and athletics and Robert, his son really loved baseball and he had a lot to do with the facilities that we have now,” said Angelina College Athletic Director, Guy Davis.

Family, friends, and students stood together to honor the memory of the Poland’s, including the wife of late Robert Poland Jr.

“He talks to me in my ear frequently, he talks to my daughters he talks to my granddaughter Claire, he is so there with us still,” said Poland.

A blessing to the family, and Angelina College to name the field after the Poland’s and to share the memory of such long time supporters of Angelina College shared Athletic Director Guy Davis.

“They both did so much for AC and on the board but as individuals too and just like his wife kept saying the field of dreams and this was one of Robert Poland’s dreams, was to have this complex and he got to see it before, he had to go,” said Davis.

Robert Poland senior died in 2013.

His son died last year.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Brefczynski (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Man accused of trying to kidnap 3 girls arrested in Angelina County
Isaiah Moore, 18, of Lufkin
Lufkin man wanted in connection with organized crimes in Houston
Source: Gray News Media
Jasper police investigating after naked man found dead near store
Pictured are Carly Noack (left) and Mark Jacobs. (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook...
Polk County jailer charged in tobacco smuggling scheme
FILE - In this July 9, 2013, file photo, traffic flows through the main gate past a welcome...
City of Killeen creates poll for residents to chime in on new name for Fort Hood

Latest News

Nacogdoches ISD holds a ribbon cutting for the new Rector Center at Nacogdoches High School
Nacogdoches ISD unveils new Rector Center
City of San Augustine issues boil water notice
The sale featured more than 300 varieties of hard-to-find, "Texas-tough" plants, including...
Thousands attend annual SFA Native Plant Center’s Garden Gala Day plant sale
This summit brings legislators together to discuss issues like immigration, education,...
Texas Lonestar Summit day 2 of discussions