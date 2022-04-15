Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cowboys cornerback sought for questioning in Athens man’s shooting death

Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Dallas police want to speak with Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Johnson about a fatal shooting incident that occurred outside a bar on Lower Greenville Avenue on March 18, according to a KDFW story.

Cameron Ray, 20, of Athens, went to Dallas with three friends on March 18 to celebrate a birthday, the KDFW story stated. Ray was shot and killed after a fight.

Dallas PD detectives told KDFW that Ray had done nothing wrong on the night of Mach 18. He was just walking with his friends.

According to a story by KDWF’s Shaun Rabb, the incident happened at the intersection of Greenville Avenue and Martel Avenue, where a fight started.

Police provided KDFW with surveillance video of the men who got into a fight with Ray and his friends. One of the men was wearing a necklace with the letters YKDV, the KDFW story stated.

“That’s part of Joseph’s nickname as a rapper,” the KDFW story stated.

As Ray was walking to his car later, someone in a black SUV opened fire on him, the KDFW story stated. Ray was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The KDFW story quoted a statement from the Dallas Cowboys.

“First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray’s family and loved ones,” the statement said. “The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph’s possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time.”

Johnson, 22, was a second-round draft pick by the Cowboys in 2021. He played college football for both LSU and Kentucky.

To read the full KDFW story, click this link.

