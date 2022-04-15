Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
On the Diamond: Race for first stays tight between Lufkin, Nac

By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Both Lufkin and Nacogdoches picked up wins Thursday night to remain the top two teams in 16-5A baseball action.

In Nacogdoches the Dragons beat Huntsville 5-1. SFA signee Reid Bowyer threw a complete game with zero earned runs, three hits and nine strikeouts. Lufkin kept their one game lead over Nacogdoches with a 7-1 victory over Nacogdoches. Hunter Ditsworth picked up the complete game win with one earned run and eight strikeouts. Sam Flores led the way with four RBIs. If Lufkin and Nacogdoches can both sweep their opponents next week, Lufkin vs Tyler and Nacogdoches vs Jacksonville, then the two will have a final week of big games with the district title on the line. The Dragons would need to sweep Lufkin to win the crown while Lufkin would just need a split.

On the softball side, Lufkin beat Whitehouse 8-7 to move into second place of the district. The Ladypack scored their runs all in the fifth inning.

In 3A softball action, Huntington used a 7-run first inning to pull even with Central for second place in 21-3A action. The two teams could be facing a playoff situation at the end of next week.

