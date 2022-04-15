Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

FDA: Recall issued for popcorn snack sold in 18 states over allergen concerns

Snak King has voluntarily recalled select packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn due...
Snak King has voluntarily recalled select packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn due to allergen concerns.(US Food and Drug Administration)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A popular popcorn snack sold in more than a dozen states and grocery stores around the country is being recalled due to possible allergen concerns.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports Snak King has voluntarily recalled 5-ounce packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn due to the potential presence of an undeclared milk allergen.

The popcorn packages were sold in stores that include Pavilions, Haggen, ACME, Safeway, King’s, Balducci’s, Jewel-Osco, Andronico’s Community Markets, Vons, Pak ‘N Save, Albertsons, Eagle and Carrs-Safeway.

According to the FDA, the stores were in are in Idaho, Washington, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.

The agency said products have a “best if used by” date of 9/24/2022 and 9/25/2022.

There have been no current reports of illness but consumers who may have purchased the recalled products have been advised not to eat them and to return them to the store it was purchased.

Consumers with questions may contact the Snak King company at 626-363-7711.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Brefczynski (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Man accused of trying to kidnap 3 girls arrested in Angelina County
Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace (left) escorts Tivirus into the courthouse. (Source:...
Trinity County man gets life in prison for killing, burning man
Jasper Co. plane crash survivor an International Playboy model
WEBXTRA: Falling tree knocks out power at Raguet and Zeno in Nacogdoches
Trees, powerlines down after storms in Nacogdoches
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed

Latest News

Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
New Mexico wildfire kills 2 people, destroys homes
Anyone with information on Moore’s location, is asked to contact the Department at 936-633-0356...
Lufkin man wanted in connection with organized crimes in Houston
Spring Spring Triathlon set to support Men’s Fieldhouse in Lufkin
Inflation
East Texas economic expert breaks down the rise in consumer goods
Caldwell Zoo
‘New vision, new energy:’ Leadership changes hands at Caldwell Zoo